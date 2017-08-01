Airbnb And Oklahoma City Reach Hotel Tax Deal

The city of OKC has reached an agreement with home sharing company Airbnb. Starting Sept. 1, Airbnb homeowners in Oklahoma City will have to start collecting a 5.5 percent sales tax from guests.

Airbnb says in 2016 it had 11,000 guests in Oklahoma City. The city estimates the tax will bring in around $20,000 annually to start. The head of Oklahoma’s Hotel and Lodging Association hopes the agreement is the start of better regulation for home sharing platforms.

“Houses are actually marketed as a party house,” says Jim Hopper who addressed city council members Tuesday.

Hopper told council members he’s been hearing from angry neighbors who claim the noise coming from the rented homes is too loud.

“Cities need to be able to regulate that,” says Hopper.

Hopper admits he wants to even the playing field for the hotel industry. He also warned OKC City Council that in three states, Airbnb has unsuccessfully tried to limit city regulation through legislation.

“They aren’t stupid, they know what they are doing,” says Hopper, who will voice the same concerns Wednesday when he meets with Tulsa City Council members.