3.3 Magnitude Quake Rumbles In Woods County

A small earthquake was recorded in Woods County, Tuesday afternoon.

The 3.3. magnitude temblor struck at approximately 2:43 p.m. just to the southwest of the town of Waynoka, Oklahoma, about 110 miles to the northwest of the Oklahoma City metro, at a depth of about 3.7 miles.

There have been no reports of damage or injuries associated with this earthquake.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), earthquakes with magnitudes ranging from 2.5 to 3.0 are generally the smallest ones felt by humans. Damage is more likely with quakes at magnitudes of 4.0 and greater.