OG&E Issues Additional Rate Refunds To Former Customers

OKLAHOMA CITY -

OG&E announced it's expanding rate-refunds to some former customers, as a result of the company's most recent rate case. 

The company said existing customers already started receiving refunds in May, after OG&E filed its new rates as a result of its Oklahoma rate case. The company will now begin providing refunds to customers who discontinued their electric service during the interim rate period July 1, 2016, to May 1, 2017. 

The company said refunds will be issued to customers who began electric service during that time-frame and who paid a service initiation fee as well as customers who had service disconnected and then paid a fee to reconnect during that period.

Former OG&E customers have until November 30, 2017, to make refund arrangements by contacting OG&E Customer Service at 800-272-9741 from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

OG&E said current customers who paid initiation fees or re-connection fees during the interim time-frame will receive refunds automatically in addition to the rate refund itself. The total refund will appear as a line item on the customer’s bill.

