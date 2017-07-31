My 2 Cents: Anthony Scaramucci Removed As Communications Director

The Academy Award for outstanding performance by a government official goes to Anthony Scaramucci.

Scaramucci's first White House press briefing as communications director received high marks, and the Wall Street millionaire seemed comfortable working with reporters.

But behind the scenes, there was chaos and even warfare.

Scaramucci and the White House Chief Staff Reince Priebus apparently couldn't stand each other, and Scaramucci let it be known when he called the New Yorker with a profanity fueled rant.

Scaramucci got Priebus fired, but ironically the man who replaced him, immediately turned on Scaramucci, and with the president, booted him out.

General John Kelly, a retired Marine tough guy, is the new chief of staff, and may be just what the White House needs.

President Trump's press secretary said Monday that Kelly will bring structure, discipline and strength to the White House.

What President Trump really needs is a gatekeeper who can control the information and people entering and leaving the Oval Office.

Kelly is used to people following his orders, and he's worked as a liaison to Congress in the past -- characteristics that the White House sorely needs.

--

I'm Kelly Ogle and that's My 2 Cents.