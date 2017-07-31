News 9 Viewers Send In Pics In Honor Of ‘National Mutt Day’

News 9 Viewer Kelsi Don shows off the transformation of her dog, Mack!

Monday, July 31, is National Mutt Day! It was created in 2005 by Colleen Paige, who is a celebrity pet and family lifestyle expert and an advocate for animal welfare.

National Mutt Day is meant to raise awareness that 80 percent of dogs in shelters across the nation are mixed breed dogs. The mission is to educate the public about the need for mixed breed dogs to be placed in new homes and celebrating their characteristics.

Check out these celebratory pics from News 9 viewers below!