News 9 Viewers Send In Pics In Honor Of ‘National Mutt Day’ - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

News 9 Viewers Send In Pics In Honor Of ‘National Mutt Day’

Posted: Updated:
By Briauna Brown, News9.com
Connect
News 9 Viewer Kelsi Don shows off the transformation of her dog, Mack! News 9 Viewer Kelsi Don shows off the transformation of her dog, Mack!
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Monday, July 31, is National Mutt Day! It was created in 2005 by Colleen Paige, who is a celebrity pet and family lifestyle expert and an advocate for animal welfare.

National Mutt Day is meant to raise awareness that 80 percent of dogs in shelters across the nation are mixed breed dogs. The mission is to educate the public about the need for mixed breed dogs to be placed in new homes and celebrating their characteristics.

Check out these celebratory pics from News 9 viewers below!

A post shared by KWTV News 9 (@news9) on

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.