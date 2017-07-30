One Dead, One Injured In Motorcycle Crash Near Purcell

One person is dead and another is in the hospital following a motorcycle crash in McClain County Sunday.

The single-vehicle crash occurred on I-35 near Purcell, around 11:45 a.m.

According to OHP, the driver of the motorcycle died of injuries sustained in the crash, and a passenger was medi-flighted to a local hospital.

Crews shutdown northbound lanes of I-35 for almost an hour and a half to clear the scene.

At this time, the victims names have not been released.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

