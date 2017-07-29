Police: 'No Signs Of Foul Play' After Body Discovered In Anadarko

Police in Anadarko say a body discovered inside a vehicle, Saturday, showed no signs of foul play.

Authorities tell News 9 that police were first notified of a suspicious vehicle parked at a vacant home in the 400 block of NW 2nd St. When officers investigated they found an unresponsive male inside the vehicle.

EMS was called and crews tried to revive the man. He was later pronounced dead at a local hospital. According to investigators, there were no visible signs of foul play and the victim, whose identification is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, has a lengthy medical history.

The Medical Examiner will determine the exact cause of death. Anadarko Police will continue to investigate.