OKC Homicide Victim's Father Pleads For Answers In Unsolved Case

A distraught father is speaking out after his son's murder has gone six months with no new leads from police.

Jose Gallegos and his roommate were shot in their home Jan. 20, 2017. Gallegos died in the hospital ten days later, and his friend lost his leg due to his injuries.

Gallegos’s father says someone knows who walked up to the NW 47th Street house and opened fire that morning, but a lack of evidence and witnesses has thus far led the investigation nowhere.

“There is a big, empty space in my heart,” says Gallegos’s dad. He tells News 9 the loss of his oldest child and only son still feels like yesterday.

Beyond the grief the elder Gallegos feels, he also fears that whoever came after his son and his son's friend may target try to target the rest of his family. “I have kids,” he says. “I don’t want anybody coming around shooting through the windows, so we do live in fear. There’s no way around that.”

Neighbors said Jan. 20 started as a quiet, normal Friday morning on the 1100 block of NW 47th, until around 5 a.m. when someone knocked on the front door of Gallegos and his friend’s home then started shooting, riddling the house with a dozen bullets.

Now, a week before he would have turned 30, Gallegos's father holds on to memories of his friendly and loving personality. He says, “I just loved the way he smiled. He was just so positive.”

He hopes by telling his son’s story, whoever knows something says something. “Although nothing is going to bring my son back, I don’t want any other families going through this,” says the elder Gallegos.

If you have any information about this case, you can call the homicide tip line at (405) 297-1200, and you may remain anonymous.