Cowboy Coaches Confident, Loose At Annual Golf Outing

Oklahoma State has high expectations entering Fall camp. Mike Gundy and his assistants held their annual media golf tournament at Karsten Creek on Thursday.

“You have to be very aware of being too comfortable and relaxing,” said offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich. “We have to have a sense of urgency and every practice has to have a purpose.”

The Cowboys lost incoming Juco defensive tackle Fua Leilua to a family medical issue but are otherwise a complete and healthy team.

“We’re having fun right now,” receivers coach Kasey Dunn said. “Everybody’s on the same page. Everybody’s having a good time with it, the mullet’s awesome, there’s no doubt about that. We get after (Gundy’s) butt all the time about the mullet and we have a good time in the staff room so I’m excited about this year.”