Police: Intoxicated, Unconscious OKC Mom Arrested For Child Neglect

An Oklahoma City woman is behind bars facing a complaint of child neglect after an alert apartment employee called police, Thursday evening.

According to the report, an apartment manager at the Hillcrest Apartments, located near SW 55th Street and S. Youngs Boulevard, grew concerned when, around 6 p.m., she heard the screams of two young girls.

The manager followed the screams to an apartment and knocked on the door.

Someone inside the apartment replied, “Come on in, the door’s unlocked.”

The manager opened the door and said she saw 23-year-old Sarah Horse passed out and unconscious on the couch from apparent alcohol consumption. An older man, who also appeared intoxicated, was sitting on the floor.

A 1-year-old girl was tottering around and an infant child was sitting in a baby bouncer with a soiled diaper, according to the report.

Concerned for the children, the manager stayed with the children for a while, calmed them down and called police. When officers arrived they also found Horse still unconscious on the couch and said she did not answer to commands. Police spoke with the older man, who told them he brought a bottle of liquor over to the house at 1 p.m., and said he started drinking with horse at 4 p.m., when Horse’s grandmother left for work.

Police called DHS workers to the apartment, who found placement for the children.

Horse was eventually revived, placed under arrest and taken to the Oklahoma County Jail on one count of Child Neglect. Her bond was set at $10,000.