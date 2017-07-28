Back-To-School Start Dates For Metro Students - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Back-To-School Start Dates For Metro Students

Here you can find the school starting dates for the following metro counties: Canadian, Cleveland, Grady, Lincoln, Logan, McClain, and Oklahoma.

Canadian County:

El Reno Public Schools- August 17th

Geary Public Schools- August 17th

Mustang Public Schools- August 17th

Okarche Public Schools- August 10th

Piedmont Public Schools- August 18th

Union City Public Schools- September 7th

Yukon Public Schools- August 17th

Cleveland County:

Norman Public Schools- August 17th

Moore Public Schools- August 18th

Noble Public Schools- August 9th

Lexington Public Schools- August 17th

Grady County:

Chickasha Public Schools- August 17th

Tuttle Public Schools- August 17th

Rush Springs Public Schools- August 17ht

Amber-Pocasset Public Schools- August 21st

Alex Public Schools- August 16th

Minco Public Schools- August 17th

Ninnekah Public Schools- August 17th

Verden Public Schools- August 8th

Bridge Creek Public Schools- August 14th

Lincoln County:

Chandler Public Schools- August 24th

Wellston Public Schools- August 24th

Prague Public Schools- August 15th

Meeker Public Schools- August 10th

Carney Public Schools- August 14th

Agra Public Schools- August 10th

Perkins-Tryon Public Schools- August 24th

Davenport Public Schools- August 24th

Warwick Public Schools- September 6th (Grades 1-12), September 8th (Kindergarten)

Logan County:

Guthrie Public Schools- August 18th

Crescent Public Schools- August 10th

Coyle Public Schools- August 9th

McClain County:

Newcastle Public Schools- August 10th

Wayne Public Schools- August 9th

Washington Public Schools- August 10th

Oklahoma County:

Oklahoma City Public Schools- August 1st

Edmond Public Schools- August 18th

Mid-Del Public Schools- August 18th

Bethany Public Schools- August 18th

Harrah Public Schools- August 16th

Choctaw-Nicoma Park Public Schools- August 15th

Luther Public Schools- August 17th

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
