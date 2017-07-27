New Developments In Quest For Details Surrounding Holtzclaw Appeal

New developments in News 9’s quest for information surrounding former OKC officer Daniel Holtzclaw’s appeal.

Thursday, the city denied News 9 access to some emails that could shed light on the purpose of secret hearings held in June — that not even Daniel Holtzclaw’s attorneys were allowed to attend.

You may remember News 9 was able to identify several of the participants in those meetings through surveillance video.

Most notably, members of Oklahoma City Police Department's forensic team, which legal analyst have suggested, indicate the hearings are related to DNA evidence presented during Holtzclaw’s trial.

As a result, News 9 requested that the city provide the emails referencing DNA or Daniel Holtzclaw.

Thursday, the city claimed it could not provide several of those emails due a protective order the court of criminal appeals placed on the secret hearing.

When contacted Thursday night, legal analyst Irven Box said the city’s actions are concerning.

In a statement, he said quote:

“It doesn’t take very much to get to the conclusion these hearings concern DNA, based on the city’s refusal to turn over those emails. Every twist gets more troubling in hiding information that the public has the right to know.”

News 9 will continue to follow this one and bring you any developments.