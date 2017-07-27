Cold Front Moves In Thursday Evening, Scattered Showers And Stor - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Cold Front Moves In Thursday Evening, Scattered Showers And Storms Possible

OKLAHOMA CITY -

As a cold front moves through the state Thursday evening and overnight, scattered showers and storms will remain possible.

Storms are more likely along and north of I-40. There is a low threat some of these storms could become severe with damaging wind gusts the threat. Higher chances shift into Northern Oklahoma overnight.

Skies will be partly cloudy Friday afternoon with just a slight chance of showers and storms. There is a better chance in Southwest Oklahoma. Temperatures will not be as hot, in the lower 90's. 

