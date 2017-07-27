Authorities Catch Fleeing Suspect Near South OKC Country Club

Police searched for a suspect who fled during a traffic stop near the Hidden Trails Golf and Country Club in south Oklahoma City, Thursday morning.

Authorities said the suspect was pulled over on a traffic stop around 5:00 a.m. before attempting to drive off. Police said the suspect impacted his car in a single vehicle accident, before he fled the scene on foot.

Police continued their search for the suspect near a drainage ditch, south of the country club.

Officials said the suspect was caught and pulled out of a storm drain near SW 63rd St. and Villa, around 7:00 a.m.

