Authorities Catch Fleeing Suspect Near South OKC Country Club

OKLAHOMA CITY -

Police searched for a suspect who fled during a traffic stop near the Hidden Trails Golf and Country Club in south Oklahoma City, Thursday morning. 

Authorities said the suspect was pulled over on a traffic stop around 5:00 a.m. before attempting to drive off. Police said the suspect impacted his car in a single vehicle accident, before he fled the scene on foot. 

Police continued their search for the suspect near a drainage ditch, south of the country club. 

Officials said the suspect was caught and pulled out of a storm drain near SW 63rd St. and Villa, around 7:00 a.m.

