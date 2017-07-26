Woman Arrested, Accused Of Throwing Baby Into Vehicle

A metro woman was charged with child neglect after she reportedly threw her baby into a stranger’s vehicle on the west side of Oklahoma City.

A metro woman was charged with child neglect after she reportedly threw her baby into a stranger’s vehicle on the west side of Oklahoma City.

It started when a driver was forced to react fast and miss the woman walking in the street near MacArthur Boulevard and Interstate 40.

“She came out of nowhere. We almost hit her but we slammed on the brakes,” the passenger told 911 dispatchers.

The couple in the vehicle went back to go check on the woman, later identified as Dashon Butler, because they said she had a baby on her hip and it was late.

When they made it to her and rolled down the driver's side window, they said she tossed the child into their SUV.

“She threw her baby, man! She threw it! I’ve never seen anything like it,” the caller said in the 911 recording.

Then, Butler reportedly jumped in their back seat.

“Her baby’s not crying or nothing. But it hit its head and it cried real bad at first and then she starting tripping and she’s talking all kinds of nonsense,” the caller explained.

The police report said the couple drove to the OnCue on the corner and eventually Butler got out of the SUV.

“She’s stumbling. She’s stumbling around with her baby,” the passenger told the dispatcher.

Officers showed up and arrested her. Police said the Department of Human Services got involved to care for the child -- a baby girl about 1-year-old.

“The child was really not injured, thankfully,” said Oklahoma City police Master Sgt. Gary Knight.

“That was the craziest thing I’ve ever seen in my life,” the woman said on the 911 recording.

In an interview, Butler told investigators she had smoked PCP earlier in the day and didn't remember much of anything else until she realized she was in the backseat of a cop car.