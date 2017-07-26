Dean Chats With New OU Assistant Ruffin McNeill

Soon after being promoted to OU's new head football coach, Lincoln Riley brought in a familiar face in Ruffin McNeill.

Riley and McNeill developed a relationship while assistants on Mike Leach's Texas Tech staff, then McNeill had enough trust in Riley to hire him as his offensive coordinator after taking the head coaching position at East Carolina.

News 9's Dean Blevins chatted with McNeill at the annual OU Golf Day on Wednesday, and you can check out the interview above.