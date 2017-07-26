Crews Battle Wildfire In SE OKC

Crews have gotten a handle on a wild fire on the southeast side of the metro, Wednesday afternoon.

Firefighters were called out to the scene in the 700 block of SE 25th St. According to the OKC Fire Department, the fire scorched approximately two acres of land before spreading into the tree line.

Crews worked quickly to extinguish the blaze, and were down to just a few hot spots around 3 p.m. About 10 acres of land burned.

No structures were damaged and no injuries have been reported. The cause has not yet been determined.

TAC 3: Estimating this to be a 10 acre grass fire. Not near structures at this time. — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) July 26, 2017

TAC 3: Gusty winds not helping as firefighters work to control fire 700 block SE 25th pic.twitter.com/jbNBs1cFE5 — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) July 26, 2017