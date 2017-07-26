Suspect In Custody Following High-Speed Pursuit In Moore

One suspect is in custody following a high-speed pursuit in Moore, Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities tell News 9 the chase started after police were investigating a burglary. Officers spotted the suspect, who then took off in a gold Chevy Blazer.

During the pursuit, police say the suspect left the road a number of times, driving through fields and fences in the area of NE 27th Street and N. Eastern Avenue. The suspect even led police onto the railroad track around NE 12th Street.

The chase finally came to an end near an air park on NE 12th Street where the suspect surrendered. That person has not yet been identified.

