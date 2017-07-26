Some Tips To Avoid Dehydration During Heat Alert

The brutally high temperatures have been constant throughout much of July here in the Sooner State. Luckily a bit of a break is expected later this weekend but today is supposed to be another scorcher.

Today's temperatures are expected to get close to triple digits and although it may feel like we've had a ton of those 100 degree days so far this month, in actuality, the thermometer has reached at least 100 degrees in Oklahoma City just three times so far this year.

But still, heat-related emergencies have been a concern. EMSA received 10 calls yesterday and nearly 100 since July 14. That's when EMSA declared a "heat alert."

Some tips to avoid dehydration:

- Pre-hydration. Drink plenty of water several hours prior to being outside.

- Avoid alcohol and caffeine.

- If you do have to be outside, wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and take several breaks in the shade.

- Keep your cell phone handy and charged in case of an emergency.