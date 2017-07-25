Garfield County Officials Indicted In Connection With Jail Death

Six Garfield County officials, including the Garfield County sheriff, have been indicted of second-degree manslaughter, according to unsealed indictments issued by the state's multicounty grand jury.

Sheriff Jerry Niles, Jennifer Niles, Vanissa Gay, John Markus, Lela Goatley and Shawn Galusha were all charged with second-degree manslaughter in connection with a June 2016 inmate death.

Anthony Huff died June 8, 2016 in the Garfield County jail. He was pronounced dead at the jail after he was found unresponsive in a restraint chair.

Court documents showed Huff was placed in the chair for an extended period of time without proper amounts of food, water or medical treatment for his illnesses.

The indictment alleged the six officials were responsible for the mistreatment of Huff that resulted in his death, according a media release from the attorney general's office.

Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation agents assisted in the six individuals' arrests.

Stay with News 9 and News9.com for more information as it becomes available.