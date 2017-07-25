Michael Brooks Sworn In As Dist. 44 Senator

Oklahoma Senate District 44 has a new senator. Michael Brooks took the oath of office Tuesday morning at the Capitol.More >>
Oklahoma Senate District 44 has a new senator. Michael Brooks took the oath of office Tuesday morning at the Capitol.More >>
Emergency crews are responding to the scene of a rollover crash involving a semi on the Lake Hefner Parkway in NW OKC, Tuesday afternoon.More >>
Emergency crews are responding to the scene of a rollover crash involving a semi on the Lake Hefner Parkway in NW OKC, Tuesday afternoon.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.