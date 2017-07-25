Michael Brooks Sworn In As Dist. 44 Senator - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Michael Brooks Sworn In As Dist. 44 Senator

By Jen Billings, News9.com
Sen. Michael Brooks was sworn in Tuesday at the capitol after winning the Dist. 44 seat in a special election. Sen. Michael Brooks was sworn in Tuesday at the capitol after winning the Dist. 44 seat in a special election.
Oklahoma Senate District 44 has a new senator. Michael Brooks took the oath of office Tuesday morning at the Capitol. 

Brooks won the senate seat in a special election July 11. He fills the seat vacated by Ralph Shortey, who resigned amid sexual assault allegations. 

"Oklahomans know we deserve better than four-day school weeks, underpaid teachers, budget shortfalls, and crumbling infrastructure," said Brooks, D-Oklahoma City. "From today forward, I will work diligently to find solutions to our state's problems. I look forward to serving all Oklahomans, regardless of political affiliation. Together, we can build the Oklahoma we know in our hearts we can become.”

Brooks earned his bachelor’s degree from Oklahoma State University and then earned his juris doctorate from the University of Oklahoma College Of Law. 

