Homicide Ruled In April Death Of OKC Man Stepped On By Burglary Suspect

Earlier this year on April 9, Oklahoma City Police arrested Jimmy McCoy III, 25, for allegedly burglarizing unit at the Dunjee Apartments near NE 36th and Hiwassee. While being arrested, police say McCoy started suffering from an apparent seizure.

When police took McCoy to the hospital, he told police he had to use the restroom. Police uncuffed him and then he took off down the hall. He entered the room of patient Reginald Morrisey, 48, then climbed on top of Morrisey to try and escape through the ceiling. McCoy was quickly detained after that.

Morrisey died on April 14. The medical examiner determined his death was a homicide.

McCoy was arrested on April 17. He currently faces more than $3 million bond on multiple offenses.