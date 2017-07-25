Former Yukon Dispatcher Sues City

A former Yukon police dispatcher is suing the city of Yukon after he was arrested in a prostitution sting in May 2016 and then fired.

Ali Razavi and his attorneys claim he was fired for complaining about national origin and religion discrimination in the workplace.

5/4/2016 Related Story: Yukon Police Terminate Dispatcher Caught Up In Prostitution Sting

Yukon Police say he was fired after the prostitution sting, to which he pleaded guilty and received a deferred sentence.

Razavi is asking the city for damages, possibly as much as $300,000.