Former Yukon Dispatcher Sues City

YUKON, Oklahoma -

A former Yukon police dispatcher is suing the city of Yukon after he was arrested in a prostitution sting in May 2016 and then fired.

Ali Razavi and his attorneys claim he was fired for complaining about national origin and religion discrimination in the workplace.

Yukon Police say he was fired after the prostitution sting, to which he pleaded guilty and received a deferred sentence.

Razavi is asking the city for damages, possibly as much as $300,000.

