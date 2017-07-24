Three Suspects In Metro Murder Case Found In Okemah

Three people are in custody in connection to a July 14 murder and the victim’s missing SUV. William Poe, 54, was found dead inside his southwest Oklahoma City home by his estranged wife.

The Oklahoma Medical Examiner’s Office said Poe was beat to death and had trauma to his head and chest. Police reported Poe’s white Ford Expedition was also missing from his home.

Oklahoma City detective have pieced together information that led them to suspects living in Okemah. Police said Jennifer Smith, 25, and Geremey King, 25, were arrested at a home in Okemah last Friday night.

“They were arrested and transported back to Oklahoma City to be interviewed,” Msgt. Gary Knight, Oklahoma City Police Department said. “They were subsequently booked in jail.”

Knight said a third suspect turned himself over to Okemah police Monday afternoon. Edward Ellis, 30, was brought to Oklahoma City and will be booked in the Oklahoma County jail on a felony murder complaint.

Police said Ellis gave homicide detectives the location of the victim's missing vehicle. Police are still determining a motive in the case.

The victim’s neighbors are relieved to hear progress has been made. They said they can rest a little easier knowing the suspects are off the streets.

“It’s good to hear,” said Leslie Williams, neighbor. “It’s finally going to come to an end and be brought to justice.”