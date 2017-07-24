Mostly Clear Skies Monday Night For Oklahoma

Skies will be mostly clear Monday night with temperatures dropping to the low 70s.
Mostly sunny skies return Tuesday with highs in the upper 90s.
The heat dome moves back overhead through Thursday with highs back to around 100 degrees.
The ridge will shift west later in the week bringing better chances of rain and cooler temperatures for the weekend.
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.