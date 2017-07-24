OKC Woman Accused Of Chomping Down On A Police Officer During Assault Call

An Oklahoma City woman was arrested Sunday on complaints of assaulting police officers, and even taking a bite out of one of them.

It happened just before 1 p.m. on Sunday, at an apartment complex near NW 29th Street and N. Florida Avenue.

Police were responding to an assault call when the suspect, 29-year-old Angelica Yarbrough, became combative. According to the report, when officers tried to take Yarbrough into custody, she started to pull away from them and flail around.

The officers then took Yarbrough to the ground, but say she continued to kick and scratch at them. At one point, officers say Yarbrough bit down on one of the officer’s left upper thigh area. Eventually, police were able to restrain Yarbrough’s legs and arms, and placed her into the back of a squad car.

Yarbrough was transported from the scene and booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on two counts of assault and battery on a police officer. Bond was set at $8,000.