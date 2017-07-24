Bush's Beans Recalled Due To Potentially Defective Cans - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Bush's Beans Recalled Due To Potentially Defective Cans

By Associated Press

Bush Brothers & Company has initiated a voluntary recall of select 28 ounce cans of BUSH’S® Original Baked Beans, Brown Sugar Hickory Baked Beans and Country Style Baked Beans because of a potentially defective side seam on the cans.

No illnesses have been reported but consumers are advised to dispose of the recalled product or return it to the store for a refund, even if the beans do not appear to be spoiled.

The Baked Beans involved in the recall include:

BUSH'S BEST ORIGINAL BAKED BEANS 28 ounce with UPC of 0 39400 01614 4 and Lot Codes 6057S LC and 6057P LC with the Best By date of Jun 2019

BUSH'S BEST® BROWN SUGAR HICKORY BAKED BEANS 28 ounce with UPC of 0 39400 01977 0 and Lot Codes 6097S GF and 6097P GF with the Best By date of Jun 2019

BUSH'S BEST COUNTRY STYLE BAKED BEANS 28 ounce with UPC of 0 39400 01974 9 and Lot Codes 6077S RR, 6077P RR, 6087S RR, 6087P RR with the Best By date of Jun 2019

Consumers who have questions can call 1-800-590-3797 Monday-Friday between the hours of 8:00 am and 5:00 PM Eastern Standard Time.

