Relentless Heat Affects Vehicles, Too

Keeping your body as cool as possible during these brutally hot days is the main focus but you don't want to forget about your car.

The consistently high temperatures can take a major toll on your vehicle. Last week, AAA Oklahoma responded to more than 1,000 roadside assistance calls. Problems included overheated engines, tire blowouts, and dead batteries.

AAA has a few tips to prevent heat-related issues happening to your vehicle.

- Test your battery. Most auto parts stores will do the test for free.

- Check your tire pressure. Under inflated tires are more susceptible to blow outs.

- Make sure your fluid levels don't get too low.

- Pack a summer emergency road kit, including food, water, jumper cables, and a flashlight with plenty of batteries.

- Make sure your cell phone is charged.