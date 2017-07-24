OHP Respond To Fiery Crash On I-40 In Canadian County

The eastbound & westbound lanes of I-40 at mile marker 111 in Canadian County are closed due to a fiery crash involving a semi truck. Lots of debris was reported covering the highway.

OHP responded to the crash around midnight, Monday morning. Lanes are closed from Calumet to Geary exits. Authorities reported an unknown injury related to the accident.

Canadian: I40 both westbound and eastbound between at mile marker 111...unknown injury accident...SVB — Okla. Highway Patrol (@OHPtraffic) July 24, 2017

Stay with News9.com or your News 9 app for more information.