MWC Man Not Charged After Shooting, Killing Teen Burglary Suspect

A Midwest City teen is dead after he allegedly tried to break into a home.

“Somebody tried to break into my house… I opened the door or heard him breaking in and he rushed at me and I shot him.”

It was the end of a frightening ordeal last month. George Martin,62, calling 911, after shooting 16-year-old Michael Moler.

Moler died in the front lawn.

According to Midwest City police, it all started when Martin began hearing noises outside his windows, which he initially thought was an animal. First one window, then the next and eventually on the front door. So, he grabbed a shotgun and opened the door.

Documents say Martin found Moler on his front step dressed completely in black with a backpack. Moler was also armed with a claw hammer and a sledgehammer that he had stolen from a truck across the street.

Charges against Martin were never filed. He's protected under the state's so called “Make My Day” law.

The name comes right out a Hollywood movie, namely the Clint Eastwood flick “Sudden Impact” with Eastwood’s Seminole character Dirty Harry.

But the law is no fairy tale. According to the law, anyone with "a reasonable fear of imminent peril of death or great bodily harm" can kill a would-be attacker in their home, business or car.

While Midwest City police say they have compassion for Moler's family, they say the law worked like it was supposed to.

“We've had several of these instances occur in Midwest City,” MWC Police Chief Brandon Clabes said. “But it's just fortunate that this law's in place that it allows home owners to protect themselves. That's what it's designed to do and it works.”