Investigation Underway At Home In Rural Cleveland County

Several law enforcement officers were called out to an area near Little Axe, Friday afternoon.

Numerous Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) troopers and deputies with the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the home along E. Indian Hills Rd., between S. Peebly Road and S. Harrah Road. Bob Mills SkyNews 9 flew over the scene as more than two dozen officers took a person into custody after 3 p.m.

There has been no confirmation as to the reason for the officers' presence in that area or why the man was in custody. The identity of the person taken into custody has not yet been released.

