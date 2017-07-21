Crews Respond To Mobile Home Fire In Edmond

Crews were called out to the scene of a mobile home fire in Edmond around 1:30 Friday morning.

Oakcliff and Woodcrest Fire Depts. responded to the home located located near Waterloo and Post Road. Five residents were inside the home. Fire crews said they each were rescued from the home safely.

After 2:00 a.m. officials ruled the home a total loss. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

