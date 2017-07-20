Report: Thunder Signs Dakari Johnson - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Report: Thunder Signs Dakari Johnson

By Brett Coppenbarger, News9.com
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Former Kentucky basketball standout Dakari Johnson has agreed to a guaranteed two-year deal with the Thunder, according to The Vertical. 

Johnson, who was drafted by the Thunder in the second round back in 2015, has spent each of the past two seasons playing for the OKC Blue. 

After an impressive rookie season in the D-League, Johnson averaged 18.5 points and 7.9 rebounds per game in his second season, good enough to earn the big man All-NBA D-League honors. 

