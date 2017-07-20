Mother Killed, Teen Son Shot During Home Invasion In Cordell

A Cordell woman is dead and her teenage son injured in what investigators believe to be a home invasion, early Thursday morning.

Agents with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) are looking into the crime, that happened around 1 a.m. at a home in the 400 block of S. Market St.

Officers were called out to reports of shots fired. When police arrived they found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were transported from the scene to an Oklahoma City hospital.

Authorities tell News 9 the victims are a mother and son. The mother, identified as 36-year-old Tammi Thomas, was pronounced dead at the hospital. Her 14-year-old son is listed in critical condition.

OSBI agents are searching for a person of interest in the crime. So far, no suspect information has been released.

