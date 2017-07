Oklahoma City Police arrested Shakil Greer, 16, today for the murder of Shomari Parks back on June 29.

Greer is the third person arrested for this crime, along with his brother Shamar Greer, 18, and Terrell Prather, 17. Shamar Greer was arrested on July 14. Prather was arrested on July 13.

Police found parks shot to death in his vehicle near SE 44th and Sunnylane. The vehicle had crashed into the side of a building there.