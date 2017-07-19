Recent Secret Holtzclaw Hearings Leave Public In The Dark

District Judge Timothy Henderson issued a ruling in the secret hearings involving convicted sexual offender Daniel Holtzclaw held late last month. It's not clear what was decided, however, because the ruling was sealed, keeping the public in the dark.

Holtzclaw is currently locked up, after being sentenced to 263 years in prison for sexually abusing women while on patrol. Holtzclaw and his attorneys are appealing the sex crime convictions.

Recent court records show there were two days of secret court hearings tied to his case. The secrecy began with Attorney General Mike Hunter filing motions under seal.

In May, the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals sent the case back to a district court for a closed hearing.