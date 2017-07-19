OG&E Pricing Glitch Drops Cost For Today Only

OG&E customers catch a break today after a technical glitch reclassified a high usage day as a low usage day.

An email was sent out yesterday to SmartHours customers explaining how the glitch affects air conditioning systems on days as hot as they are in the state.

Dear SmartHours Customer,

We have had a technical issue today with our SmartHours pricing. Tomorrow, Wednesday, July 19 should have been scheduled as a High day between 2:00-7:00 p.m., with a Critical Event scheduled for 4:00-6:00 p.m. However, because of the issue, your price notification for tomorrow will note it as a Low day (6¢). We will honor the 6¢ price. Given the extreme heat and demand on our system, the Critical Event will continue as planned between 4:00-6:00 p.m. Tomorrow.

We encourage you to take advantage of tomorrow’s Low price of 6¢ before the Critical Event begins. Pre-cool your home at that low rate right up until 4:00, then program your thermostat so that your air conditioner is not running much or at all from 4:00-6:00. If possible, plan your afternoon tomorrow so that you are out shopping, catching a movie, strolling through a mall, splashing in a swimming pool or otherwise avoiding using a lot of electricity at your home between 4:00-6:00.

The technical issue has been resolved.

From your friends at OG&E