Small Earthquake Rumbles In Lincoln County

A small earthquake was recorded in Lincoln County, Tuesday afternoon.

The 3.0 magnitude quake struck around 5 p.m., 3.3 miles east southeast of the town of Avery, Oklahoma, or about 52 east northeast of the OKC metro, at a depth of about two and a half miles.

No damage or injuries have been reported with this earthquake.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), earthquakes with magnitudes ranging from 2.5 to 3.0 are generally the smallest ones felt by humans. Damage is more likely with quakes at magnitudes of 4.0 and greater.