Police are on the lookout for a brazen thief, caught on camera prying open a cash register at the Belle Isle Walmart, located in northwest Oklahoma City.

The suspect is seen entering through the garden section of the store before making his way to automotive, where he uses one of the store’s own crowbars to pry open the cash register.

The suspect then calmly walks out of the store with the cash.

If you recognize this man you are asked to call OKC Police Crime Stoppers at (405) 235-7300.