OKCPS District Wide Enrollment This Week

OKCPS officials are holding district wide enrollment for all students this week until Friday, July 21.

OKCPS families should enroll students at the school site where the child plans to attend. The only exception to this is for students enrolling at the Emerson South Campus, which is not yet open. Those students should enroll at the Emerson North Campus, located at 715 N. Walker.

Parents and guardians of new students are required to provide a birth certificate or other age verification, immunization record, and two proofs of residence. Returning students will be required to provide two proofs of residence and complete all annual forms.

