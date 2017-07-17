Big 12 Media Days Roundup - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Big 12 Media Days Roundup

Posted: Updated:

News 9's Dean Blevins is in Frisco, TX for the 2017 Big 12 Media Days as college football is set to start in just over a month. 

Dean spoke with OU's Lincoln Riley, Baker Mayfield, Orlando Brown, Steven Parker and Obo Okoronkwo on Monday and will chat with OSU's representatives on Tuesday. 

You can check out the videos above, and always tune in at 6 and 10 for the best OU football coverage in the state. 

