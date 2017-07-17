Semi Hauling Cardboard Catches Fire South Of Choctaw

Crews are working to clear up a scene that involved a semi hauling cardboard catching fire, near SE 44th Street and S. Choctaw Road, Monday afternoon.

The fire somehow sparked up in a bundle of compacted cardboard being hauled by a semi, traveling southbound on S. Choctaw Road. Authorities tell News 9 a firefighter suffered a laceration to his head when a bale of the cardboard fell off the truck. That firefighter's injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Traffic on S. Choctaw Road is down to one lane in both directions near the scene while crews work to load the cardboard onto another semi truck. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

