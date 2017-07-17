News 9 Honored With Emmy Wins

News 9 is honored to be the recipient of two Heartland Emmy trophies for news coverage.More >>
News 9 is honored to be the recipient of two Heartland Emmy trophies for news coverage.More >>
ConocoPhillips is apparently poised for some layoffs at its offices in Bartlesville. No numbers are being discussed officially, but a company spokesman based in Bartlesville says some jobs are being impacted by an asset sale which was announced earlier this year.More >>
ConocoPhillips is apparently poised for some layoffs at its offices in Bartlesville. No numbers are being discussed officially, but a company spokesman based in Bartlesville says some jobs are being impacted by an asset sale which was announced earlier this year.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.