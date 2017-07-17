News 9 Honored With Emmy Wins - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

News 9 Honored With Emmy Wins

By Jen Billings, News9.com
News 9 is honored to be the recipient of two Heartland Emmy trophies for news coverage. 

News 9 at 4 p.m., anchored weekdays by Karl Torp and Robin Marsh and produced by Becca Slaughter, was awarded an Emmy for Best Daytime Newscast. 

News 9 at 10 p.m. Weekend, anchored by Lisa Monahan and produced by Kylie Frakes, also scored a trophy for Best Weekend Newscast. 

News 9 also received nine nominations during the Emmy Gala, Saturday, July 15, 2017. 

