News 9 Honored With Emmy Wins

News 9 is honored to be the recipient of two Heartland Emmy trophies for news coverage.

News 9 at 4 p.m., anchored weekdays by Karl Torp and Robin Marsh and produced by Becca Slaughter, was awarded an Emmy for Best Daytime Newscast.

News 9 at 10 p.m. Weekend, anchored by Lisa Monahan and produced by Kylie Frakes, also scored a trophy for Best Weekend Newscast.

News 9 also received nine nominations during the Emmy Gala, Saturday, July 15, 2017.