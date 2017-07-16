2 In Custody After Short Pursuit In SW OKC

Two people are in custody Sunday evening after a short chase in southwest Oklahoma City, police said.

The chase ended near SW 32 and S Olie Avenue when the suspect vehicle crashed into several parked vehicles on a residential street.

Police said the chase started as an attempted traffic stop. One male and one female were taken into custody after the pursuit.

The female suspect was taken to a local hospital to treat non-life-threatening injuries. No names were released Sunday.

