2 In Custody After Short Pursuit In SW OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY -

Two people are in custody Sunday evening after a short chase in southwest Oklahoma City, police said.

The chase ended near SW 32 and S Olie Avenue when the suspect vehicle crashed into several parked vehicles on a residential street. 

Police said the chase started as an attempted traffic stop. One male and one female were taken into custody after the pursuit.

The female suspect was taken to a local hospital to treat non-life-threatening injuries. No names were released Sunday.

