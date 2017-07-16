Woman Found Dead At Scene Of OKC Crash - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Woman Found Dead At Scene Of OKC Crash


[File Photo] [File Photo]
OKLAHOMA CITY -

A woman was found dead Sunday at the scene of a single-vehicle crash in southeast Oklahoma County.

Oklahoma City police and fire officials were called to the 12600 block of Triple X Road in reference to a fatality crash.

A young woman was reported missing Sunday morning after she did not return home in Norman. Her family searched areas she commonly traveled and found her vehicle. 

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

