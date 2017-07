A woman is in critical condition following an overnight stabbing.

According to Oklahoma City police, around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, officers were called to a home near Southeast 17th and Shields. They found a man crying and standing over the victim.

Police have been talking to the man.

At this time, no arrests have been made.

