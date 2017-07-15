OHP Trooper In Critical Condition After Being Hit By Car On I-35 - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

OHP Trooper In Critical Condition After Being Hit By Car On I-35

Posted: Updated:
An Oklahoma Highway trooper is in the hospital in critical condition after being hit by a car during a chase on I-35. An Oklahoma Highway trooper is in the hospital in critical condition after being hit by a car during a chase on I-35.
MOORE, Oklahoma -

An Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper is in the hospital in critical condition, after being hit by a car during a chase on I-35.

The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. Friday, July 14. 

According to investigators, the chase started on I-35 near Tecumseh Road. The trooper was putting down stop sticks near 27th Street in Moore and was hit. 

Right now, it is unclear if the suspect's car hit the trooper or if it was another car. The suspect was arrested a short time later.

Several OHP troopers went to OU medical to be with their colleague. At this time, the trooper's name has not been released.

Stay with News 9 and News9.com for more as it becomes available.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.