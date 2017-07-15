OHP Trooper In Critical Condition After Being Hit By Car On I-35

An Oklahoma Highway trooper is in the hospital in critical condition after being hit by a car during a chase on I-35.

An Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper is in the hospital in critical condition, after being hit by a car during a chase on I-35.

The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. Friday, July 14.

According to investigators, the chase started on I-35 near Tecumseh Road. The trooper was putting down stop sticks near 27th Street in Moore and was hit.

Right now, it is unclear if the suspect's car hit the trooper or if it was another car. The suspect was arrested a short time later.

Several OHP troopers went to OU medical to be with their colleague. At this time, the trooper's name has not been released.

Stay with News 9 and News9.com for more as it becomes available.