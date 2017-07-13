Your 2 Cents: Battle Over Walmart May Head To Oklahoma Supreme C - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Your 2 Cents: Battle Over Walmart May Head To Oklahoma Supreme Court

Despite the Edmond City Council and neighbors rejecting it, the courts have ruled land owners in North Edmond have met code requirements and can build a Walmart Neighborhood Market.

Here's what you had to say about it:

Sharon first, "Why should Edmond be any different? One by one the "people" are losing every right we had, because the greedy always win."

Robin asks, "What about the right of the landowner for the Walmart property?"

Josh writes, "Every one of them that are crying about it, will be shopping there when it opens."

From John, "Kelly, agree with you...the city leaders should do the bidding of the community."

Nora writes, "I am friends with many of the people in a neighborhood that their back yards will look out on Walmart if it succeeds. It will destroy their property values!"

Finally, Pamela says, "While I believe citizens should be able to choose what business comes to town, I'm afraid the law is on the side of Walmart. Learn from your error in zoning, and enjoy your "Neighborhood Market".

I'm Kelly Ogle and that's YOUR 2 Cents.  

