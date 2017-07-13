OKC Homicide Victim Leaves Behind Three Children

Police have identified a homicide victim who was found on Tuesday morning.

Ashley Easton, 30, was discovered by a passerby in the 800 block of Air Depot Boulevard in Oklahoma City. Her body was found the morning after another homicide. Police say on Monday evening, a man was dead in a burning car. They are working to see if the two cases are connected.

In the meantime, Ashley’s family is grieving. She leaves behind three children, ages 10, 9 and 4.

A family member, Tiffany Bostic, said she didn’t know Ashley was missing. She said they heard from her on Monday.

Tiffany was at Ashley’s house Tuesday when police detectives came to the door. “They were from homicide, and they had found a body that morning,” said Tiffany, “It was her.”

Her biggest concern was letting Ashley’s children know that their mom was gone. She said the older daughters, Kailynn and Mackenna, were notified by their father. She said they are devastated. They were with their dad at the time. Ashley’s mom let the young boy, Kayden, know that “his mama went to heaven.” She said he is still too young to understand what happened.

While Ashley’s death is being investigated by the Oklahoma City Police Department, she said the family is focusing on helping the children heal and transition into a life without their mother.

“She was over the moon for all of her kids,” said Tiffany. Tiffany describes Ashley as fun-loving, sarcastic, and with a personality the size of Texas. She wants to make sure her children get a proper goodbye with a dignified burial for their mother.

There was no life insurance or savings left for the children, so a GoFundMe page has been created to raise funds for the kids.

“They’re strong girls, and a strong little boy, and they are going to make it,” said Tiffany.

If you would like to donate click here.