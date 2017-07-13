Brewery Opens Inside Historic Building In Downtown OKC

There’s a craft beer industry brewing in Oklahoma. In fact, more than a dozen breweries have opened in the past few years with several more planning to pour into the metro. Stonecloud Brewing Co. is latest on tap to open.

“It's almost kind of surreal that we're actually about to open,” said Joel Irby, owner of Stonecloud Brewing Co.

The brewery is a dream that has come true for Irby, who creates his own craft beers.

“I love beer and you know I love community and having fun but the experimentation side is kind of what drives me and keeps me going,” said Irby.

Irby spent years in Colorado learning the brewing business before bringing it back to Oklahoma.

“Once I went out on my own, I was doing about three to four test batches a week, just testing recipes,” he said. “The beers that I’m really passionate about are hoppy beers like Ipas but also kind of the more experimental side of brewing which includes barrel aging and sours and things like that.”

His brewery will offer a tap room where he hopes to test his recipes with his customers where they can even take a can to go.

“Really, literally anybody who enjoys beer, we will have something on that they will like, there's no question about it,” Irby said.

Stonecloud Brewing Co. is housed within the iconic Sunshine Laundry Building in downtown Oklahoma City. It was built in 1929 and had sat vacant since the 80s. Fully restored the building is now on the National Historic Registry.

“It's awesome because it will be preserved for generations to come and honestly a crime to demolish such an amazing building,” he said.

It took two years to bring the building back to life thanks to the Pivot Project developers who even kept the historic sign.

“That was one of those things that just so iconic and so beautiful that we had to have that restored and hopefully we won't have too many people bringing their laundry by,” Irby said with a laugh.

Instead it’s his suds that he hopes will keep the customers flowing.

“Being open and seeing people in here enjoying our beers, I have no doubt it's going to be the best part,” he said.

Stonecloud Brewing Co. will hold its grand opening this Saturday, July 15 from 12 pm to 9 pm. Click here for more: https://www.facebook.com/StonecloudBrewingCo/